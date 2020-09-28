Infection Rates Keep Climbing In Southern Brooklyn, Governor to Deploy Rapid Tests

On Sunday, 27% of positive tests in New York State came from just ten ZIP codes where just 3% of the state’s population resides. In fact, 37% of positive cases came from 20 ZIP codes where just 6% of the state’s population resides, Governor Andrew Cuomo informed on Monday announcing that the state will deploy 200 rapid testing machines to areas with massive spikes. The positivity rate outside of the top 20 ZIP codes for new cases in New York State was just 1%.

Four of those ten ZIP codes were in Brooklyn. In Boro Park, ZIP 11219, of the 155 people who were tested, 26 or 17% were positive for COVID-19. In the Flatlands side of Midwood, ZIP 11210, 17 out of the 148 who were tested or 11% were infected, in Midwood, ZIP 11230, 23 out of 269 were positive – 9% – same as in ZIP 11204, Bensonhurst/Mapleton – 13 out of 139.

Here’s all of them:

REGION COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE TESTS POSITIVES Mid-Hudson Rockland 10977 30% 209 63 Mid-Hudson Rockland 10952 25% 114 29 Mid-Hudson Orange 10950 22% 73 16 Mid-Hudson Rockland 10901 18% 51 9 NYC Kings 11219 17% 155 26 NYC Kings 11210 11% 148 17 Southern Tier Broome 13905 10% 131 13 NYC Kings 11204 9% 139 13 NYC Kings 11230 9% 269 23 NYC Queens 11367 6% 114 7

Sunday reports are usually the ones to contain the fewest tests done, yet of the 842 positive cases, Brooklyn across all ZIP codes accounted for 21.7% – a total of 183 new cases. Brooklyn’s overall positivity rate has climbed to 2.6%.