COVID-19

Infection Rates Keep Climbing In Southern Brooklyn, Governor to Deploy Rapid Tests

Liena Zagare|

On Sunday, 27% of positive tests in New York State came from just ten ZIP codes where just 3% of the state’s population resides. In fact, 37% of positive cases came from 20 ZIP codes where just 6% of the state’s population resides, Governor Andrew Cuomo informed on Monday announcing that the state will deploy 200 rapid testing machines to areas with massive spikes. The positivity rate outside of the top 20 ZIP codes for new cases in New York State was just 1%.

Four of those ten ZIP codes were in Brooklyn. In Boro Park, ZIP 11219, of the 155 people who were tested, 26 or 17% were positive for COVID-19.  In the Flatlands side of Midwood, ZIP 11210, 17 out of the 148 who were tested or 11% were infected, in Midwood, ZIP 11230, 23 out of 269 were positive – 9% – same as in ZIP 11204, Bensonhurst/Mapleton – 13 out of 139.

Here’s all of them:

REGION

COUNTY

ZIP

% POSITIVE

TESTS

POSITIVES

Mid-Hudson 

Rockland

10977

30%

209

63

Mid-Hudson 

Rockland

10952

25%

114

29

Mid-Hudson 

Orange

10950

22%

73

16

Mid-Hudson 

Rockland

10901

18%

51

9

NYC

Kings

11219

17%

155

26

NYC

Kings

11210

11%

148

17

Southern Tier

Broome

13905

10%

131

13

NYC

Kings

11204

9%

139

13

NYC

Kings

11230

9%

269

23

NYC

Queens

11367

6%

114

7

Sunday reports are usually the ones to contain the fewest tests done, yet of the 842 positive cases, Brooklyn across all ZIP codes accounted for 21.7% – a total of 183 new cases. Brooklyn’s overall positivity rate has climbed to 2.6%.

share this story
Avatar

Liena Zagare

Editor of Bklyner.com. Tips? Complaints? Suggestions? Email me at Liena@bklyner.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Infection Rates Keep Climbing In Southern Brooklyn, Governor to Deploy Rapid Tests

Dr. Reza Fakhari Is A Strong Defender Of Human Rights— And Teaches Students To Be As Well

EDITORIAL: Stop Blaming Orthodox Jews. Blame Trump For Brooklyn COVID Spikes