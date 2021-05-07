Indoor, Outdoor, Exotic, Music-Filled Vaccination Sites

If you want to get a vaccine, these days you can get it just about everywhere, including the Natural History Museum, no appointment necessary.
This weekend only:
NYC Department of Health is adding two new spots in Brooklyn and one in Queens where you can get vaccinated with the one-shot-and-you-are-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and you can do so outside this Saturday, 5/8 & Sunday, 5/9 only, 1 PM-8 PM (rain or shine!)
Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 2 Handball Courts
Sunset Park – Near 6th Avenue and 44th Street Entrance
Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Queens)- Unisphere
Want some music with your vaccine? We’ve got that too, right in our borough.
- 455 Jefferson – 455 Jefferson St., Brooklyn, NY 11237
- Livonia – 453 Hinsdale St., Brooklyn, NY 11207
- City Point Brooklyn – 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201
“Music Heals” is a new program of paid gigs for musicians who will play at 11 City-run vaccination centers across the five boroughs through June 20.
North Brooklyn – a new walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site opened at 211 Ainslie Street today – convenient to residents of Williamsburg and Greenpoint and open to anyone 16 years or older. This site will be open Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer the Pfizer vaccine which requires two doses.
211 Ainslie Street serves as a community town hall in addition to being the home of Swinging Sixties Senior Center, Small World Early Childhood Center, and the meeting place for Brooklyn Community Board 1’s public hearings.
Comments