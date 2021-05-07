Indoor, Outdoor, Exotic, Music-Filled Vaccination Sites

If you want to get a vaccine, these days you can get it just about everywhere, including the Natural History Museum, no appointment necessary.

This weekend only:

NYC Department of Health is adding two new spots in Brooklyn and one in Queens where you can get vaccinated with the one-shot-and-you-are-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and you can do so outside this Saturday, 5/8 & Sunday, 5/9 only, 1 PM-8 PM (rain or shine!)

Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 2 Handball Courts

Sunset Park – Near 6th Avenue and 44th Street Entrance

Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Queens)- Unisphere

Want some music with your vaccine? We’ve got that too, right in our borough.

455 Jefferson – 455 Jefferson St., Brooklyn, NY 11237

Livonia – 453 Hinsdale St., Brooklyn, NY 11207

City Point Brooklyn – 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

“Music Heals” is a new program of paid gigs for musicians who will play at 11 City-run vaccination centers across the five boroughs through June 20.

North Brooklyn – a new walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site opened at 211 Ainslie Street today – convenient to residents of Williamsburg and Greenpoint and open to anyone 16 years or older. This site will be open Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer the Pfizer vaccine which requires two doses.

211 Ainslie Street serves as a community town hall in addition to being the home of Swinging Sixties Senior Center, Small World Early Childhood Center, and the meeting place for Brooklyn Community Board 1’s public hearings.