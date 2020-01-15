IDNYC Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary With New Perks

The de Blasio administration celebrated the five-year anniversary of the IDNYC identification card program today with the announcement of several new additions to the program, including a number of new benefits for IDNYC cardholders.

The IDNYC is a free identification card available for all New Yorkers, from all backgrounds, and from all five boroughs, from age 10 and up. The City remains committed to protecting the confidentiality of all IDNYC cardholders’ information and never asks applicants about their immigration status.

The card offers New Yorkers increased access to City services, discounts on recreation and entertainment, free or reduced admission to cultural institutions, and other benefits.

What’s New:

‘IDNYC’ will be embossed in braille on the front of all new IDNYC cards.

New Yorkers whose IDNYC card expires in less than 60 days, or whose card has been expired for less than six months, are able to apply to renew their card through an online portal or in person at an Enrollment Center.

or in person at an Enrollment Center. IDNYC recently launched a partnership with Costco, entitling all IDNYC cardholders who sign up for a new membership with Costco by purchasing a Membership Activation Certificate to a set of Costco coupons valued at $60 total, as well other free items.

Cardholders can redeem one year of free membership at any of IDNYC’s newest cultural benefit partners, including: the Juilliard School, Atlantic Theater Company, Signature Theatre, and South Street Seaport Museum. Cardholders can also gain free admission at Queens Botanical Garden by showing their card.

IDNYC recently launched a partnership with Sullivan Catskills Visitors in the Catskills Mountains, the program’s first regional partnership outside of the five boroughs. Cardholders are entitled to discounts at several businesses in Sullivan County.