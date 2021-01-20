ICYMI: More Local News!

Happy Inauguration Day! As we near the end of the first month of 2021, here are a few articles you may have missed – some by us, some by others, all about Brooklyn.

As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were being sworn in this morning, Brooklyn’s officials, including congresswoman Yvette D. Clark and representative Hakeem Jeffries, expressed their hope and pride in the pair.

Brooklyn’s 75th precinct is the most “troubled” NYPD precinct in all of NYC, according to data. East New York and Cypress Hills suffered this year not just from disproportionate effects of COVID-19, but also crime, violence, and poor policing. We are looking into the solutions, and what has and has not worked before.

While last November a Hasidic wedding with thousands of guests set back its organizers $15,000 in fines, another, just as massive one, was deemed perfectly legal by authorities. As this New York Post article details, the difference was that the wedding ceremony, which took place last Monday night, was held in the parking lot of a Brooklyn synagogue instead of indoors. Social distancing and masks were not observed.