ICE Shoots Man in Gravesend in Broad Daylight, Protest at Maimonides Hospital

GRAVESEND/BORO PARK – This morning a man on West 12th Street in Gravesend was shot in his face by ICE Agents attempting to arrest his mother’s boyfriend whom they were looking to deport.

ICE was after neighbor Gaspar Avendano-Hernandez, 33, who they say had been already once removed from the country. The wounded man was identified by family as Eric Diaz, 26, of West 12th Street, Todd Maisel reported for the AMNewYork, with a lot of detail on the scuffle.

ICE officers discharged at least one firearm, when officers were physically attacked while attempting to arrest Avendano-Hernandez, the ICE press office stated.

“The New York Police Department arrested Avendano-Hernandez Feb. 3 for possession of a forged instrument, a felony criminal charge. ICE attempted to lodge an immigration detainer after his most recent arrest, however the subject was released from local custody before ICE could lodge a detainer. This forced ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the safe confines of a jail,” the ICE press office stated.

The victim was taken to Maimonides hospital, where residents are protesting. We are waiting for more details about what happened to be confirmed by the authorities — The incident is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG).

“We still don’t know why ICE was conducting an operation in Southern Brooklyn but we do know their mere presence generates justifiable alarm and panic in our community,” Councilmember Mark Treyger stated, whose district includes Gravesend. “I’ve remained in contact with NYPD to learn more details once they become available and will keep the public posted as soon as I learn more.”

The support outside of Maimonides Medical Center is starting to grow with 50+ community leaders, faith leaders & allies who are showing up in solidarity with man shot by ICE, and his family.

There are 7 ICE vehicles there.