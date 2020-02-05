Man Robs 13-Year-Old at Howard Houses in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE — A 13-year-old boy was robbed in his apartment building in Brownsville last Friday.

On Friday, January 24, around 4:30 p.m., an unidentified man entered the Howard Houses NYCHA complex at 1548 East New York Avenue and followed the victim, a 13-year-old resident of the complex, into an elevator.

The suspect then dragged the boy to the roof, where he stole $3 and a MetroCard. He then forced the victim to take him to his apartment in the complex. The perpetrator stole an undisclosed number of rings from a bedroom and fled the NYCHA housing in an unknown direction.

Cops could not confirm how the suspect entered the building and whether he knew the teenager.

The victim didn’t sustain any injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Watch video of the suspect below.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.