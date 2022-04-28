Between the City elections last November, special elections this February, March, and May in some Brooklyn Assembly districts, now June and August primaries followed by a November general election, some of us will be heading to the polls four times!

New York's voters can be forgiven for not being able to keep up with all that is happening. Just when you thought you knew what congressional or senate district you live in, that changed this week after New York's highest court tossed out the Democrat-drawn lines over gerrymandering.

It is likely now that there will be two primaries, one in June and another one in August, for the Congress and Senate races unless Albany lawmakers pass a bill to have just one, THE CITY reported.

How many times can NYC residents be expected to show up to vote in a year?

I fear a primary in NYC in August when it is so hot that everyone who can heads out of the city, when many businesses close for a week or two, and voting is last on our minds, is unlikely to result in truly democratic choices on the November ballots.