A Murder, Stabbing & Two Assaults

CROWN HEIGHTS – A 21-year-old is dead and cops are investigating it as a homicide.

On Thursday, March 26 at around 4:35 p.m., cops found Kiara Guadalupe, a Manhattan resident, unconscious and unresponsive inside the bedroom of an apartment in 250 Crowne Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning, the NYPD listed the incident as a homicide. The investigation is currently ongoing and no arrests have been made as of this time.

MARINE PARK – An off-duty cop stabbed himself in the neck early this morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., cops found a man with stab wounds to the throat in his home on Kimball Street.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital and is now in stable condition.

BORO PARK – Cops are looking for a person that assaulted a man and swung a baton at a bystander two days ago.

On Wednesday, March 25 at around 9:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was standing outside on 16th Avenue between 51st Street and Rabbi Weissmandl Way. An unidentified man approached him and proceeded to spray an unknown substance on his face. The suspect then pushed the man into a metal storefront gate. When a bystander tried to intervene, the suspect took out a baton and swung it at the bystander.

The suspect fled the location. According to the NYPD, the man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was treated and released for lacerations to the face. A photo of the suspect is attached above.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man that punched a woman repeatedly on the face and head earlier this month.

On March 4 at around 11:20 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking on Flatbush Avenue near Park Place and Carlton Avenue. An unidentified man approached her from behind and proceeded to punch her on the face and head repeatedly. He then fled on foot toward the subway station.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man, about 5’10” tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black hoodie, black pants, and turquoise sneakers. A photo is attached above.