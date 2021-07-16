Homeless Man Fatally Struck by Jeep While Sleeping In Sunset Park

A 46-year-old homeless man was fatally struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee while he slept in a cardboard box in Sunset Park last week, according to police.

Anthony Watts was apparently sleeping in the parking area under the Gowanus Expressway near 52nd Street, when, at around 8:20 pm on Friday, July 9th, a 35-year-old man driving the Jeep north on 3rd Avenue made a left turn to park under the Gowanus Expressway and hit him.

When cops arrived, they found Watts lying in the roadway with head and body trauma. EMS brought Watts to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Watts' mailing address was listed at 390 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan—the James A. Farley Post Office—where many without permanent addresses receive their mail.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.