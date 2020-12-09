Homeless Man Found Dead In Flatbush

FLATBUSH – A homeless man was found dead on the sidewalk with no signs of trauma earlier this week.

On Monday, December 7 at around 11:45 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man on the street on Flatbush Avenue near East 31st Street. When they arrived, they found an adult man in his 60s unconscious and unresponsive lying on the sidewalk with no obvious signs of trauma, the NYPD said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead. The cold weather could have killed him, the Daily News reported.

As of today, the cause of his death has not been determined and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.