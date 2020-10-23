‘I’m Going To Talk To Proud Boys To Come To Boro Park’ Heshy Tischler Says

BORO PARK – Harold “Heshy” Tischler, the man at the forefront of the violent protests who was later arrested and released without bail for a few charges including inciting to riot, told a member of the Proud Boys he loves him after he told Tischler they had a lot in common. When asked if Proud Boys could come to Boro Park, Tischler said yes.

Tischler has his own weekly radio show called The Just Enough HESHY Show where he sits with guests and talks about a host of issues. This past Wednesday, he spoke about the pro-Trump rally that is set to take place this Sunday, October 25 outside the Trump Towers. One of the callers on his show identified himself as “David from the Proud Boys.”

Proud Boys—a far-right organization that engages in political violence— was designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. The group has a history of engaging in anti-Semitic tropes. It was founded by Gavin McInnes, who defended Holocaust denial and repeated anti-Semitic stereotypes in a video in 2017 that was originally titled, “10 Things I Hate About The Jews,” Haaretz reported. In the video, he said that Jewish people have a “whiny paranoid fear of Nazis.”

“I think it was 10 million Ukrainians who were killed,” McInnes said in the video. “That was by Jews. That was by Marxist, Stalinist, left-wing, commie, socialist Jews.”

As someone who proudly identifies as an Orthodox Jewish man living in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood, Tischler told David from the Proud Boys, “I love you,” after David said, “We have a lot in common, Heshy.”

The clip is difficult to hear at parts, but David said, “I can tell you’re left-handed. So you’re writing with your left like I am… We both got arrested by the governor of New York for expressing our constitutional right to assemble in public.”

David does not say what his last name is on the radio show. But based on what he said, he might be David Kuriakose, of Old Westbury, Long Island, who was arrested on misdemeanor charges of riot and assault in 2018 for shoving a protestor to the ground.

Tishler asked David if he was coming to the rally on Sunday, to which David replied, “Yes I am.”

Tischler then asked David to explain to his listeners about what the Proud Boys are, to which David responds, “We’re basically a pro-America group, pro-constitution, we’re pro-first amendment, pro-second amendment. That’s an extremist view because that’s what the government says, that’s what the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) says. They brand us as a white supremacist organization because we just simply like America.”

Afterward, another caller tunes in and asks Tischler, “Can we get some Proud Boys to Boro Park?”

Tischler responds, “We are gonna get… I’m going to talk to Proud Boys to come to Boro Park to… right now, we’re taking care of Sunday.”