Here’s To A Better 2021!

Dear friends and readers,

As I sit and reflect on the past year, I can’t help but feel hopeful.

Despite everything this year threw at us, we all kept showing up, and pitching in, and doing our personal best. In the process, we built stronger support networks – within families, within apartment buildings, across neighborhoods. We learned about and from each other in ways that only deeply formative moments allow us to.

We were there for each other when the Facebook stream recorded a death after death after death of family, friends, and neighbors this spring. When we were so afraid. We kept showing up for each other and in the memory of those we lost. We are a bit more compassionate, understanding, and a bit less judgemental than we were this time last year.

It has been an honor to document this year, and our incredible borough and its people and be there with so many of you. Thank you to those of you, dear readers, that are subscribers – you really did make our work possible this year and we are around entirely because of your support.

I hope and wish that all we went through this year will lead to a better, kinder, and stronger 2021.

May 2021 be a good one to all.

Liena & Co