Hendrix Street Man Arrested In Vermont Street Murders

Police have made an arrest in connection with the July 26 shooting on Vermont Street.

On July 26, about 6:40pm, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 62 Vermont Street (75 Precinct), to find that in fact, three people had been shot. Kleimer P. Mendez, 16, of Schenck Avenue was shot in the head and pronounced deceased at the scene, and Antonio Villa, 18, of Wyonna Street was shot in the head and was taken to New York City Health & Hospitals/ Kings County in critical condition, he died shortly after. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police have arrested and charged Joshua Bonilla, 23, of Hendrix Street with 2 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts each of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.