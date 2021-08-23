Health Department Will Spray Parts Of Brooklyn To Reduce Risk of West Nile Virus

Trucks will spray pesticide in parts of Brooklyn in the evening of Thursday, August 26

Trucks will spray pesticide in parts of Brooklyn in the evening of Thursday, August 26

West Nile Virus is spread by mosquitoes, and with all the hot and wet weather we've been having the little 🦟 have been busy multiplying. The NYC Health Department (DOH) has determined its time to conduct an adulticide treatment in Brooklyn. Adulticiding kills full-grown mosquitoes through spraying of pesticides from trucks.

Parts of Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Greenwood Heights, Park Slope, Prospect Heights Gardens, Sunset Park, and Windsor Terrace:

Bordered by Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to the West; Baltic Street, Court Street, Baltic Street, 4 Avenue, Union Street, Eastern Parkway to the North; Washington Avenue, Flatbush Avenue to the East; and, Caton Avenue, Dahill Road, 45 Street, 10 Avenue, 50 Street to the South.

Parts of Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Mill Island, Paerdegat Basin, Sheepshead Bay, and Starrett City:

Bordered by Knapp Street, Gerritsen Avenue to the West; Avenue R, Flatbush Avenue, Avenue T, Ralph Avenue, Glenwood Road to the North; Louisiana Avenue to the East; and, Belt Parkway to the South.

Trucks will spray pesticides in sections of Brooklyn on Thursday, August 26, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. In case of bad weather or equipment malfunctions, the application will be delayed until Monday, August 30, DOH informs.

The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil®, Duet®, or DeltaGard® and says that the risks to people and pets are low, but some of those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash.

Here's advice from DOH:

To stay safe during spraying:

Stay indoors, whenever possible.

Air conditioners can remain on. While unnecessary, you may wish to close air conditioner vents, or choose the recirculate function.

After spraying:

Wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water.

Always wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors.

Reducing exposure to mosquitoes

Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water. Standing water is a violation of the New York City Health Code.

Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.

Report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv. For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.