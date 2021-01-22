Head: One Dead and Two Injured in BQE Car Crash

One man has died, and two others are injured as a result of a vehicle collision on the eastbound Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Cops responded to a 911 call of the accident near the Flushing Ave exit of the BQE, within the 88 Precinct of Clinton Hill, at 12:40 am this morning. They found a red, two-door Scion vehicle with two passengers, a 22-year-old female, the driver, and a 33-year-old male in the rear seat. A 23-year-old male, who was the front-seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed into a barrier, cops say.

EMS transported the 22-year-old female driver and the 33-year-old backseat passenger to NYC Health/ Hospital Woodhull. Both are in stable condition. The 23-year-old front-seat passenger was taken to NYC Health & Hospital Bellevue, where he died.

As of 8:18 am, The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad had determined that the car was traveling eastbound on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, approaching Flushing Ave, when the 22-year-old female driver “failed to properly navigate the roadway,” which caused the vehicle to strike the stationary ‘cushion’ structure at the exit portion on the location, before coming to a rest.

No other vehicles were affected, and the female driver was taken into custody with charges pending.