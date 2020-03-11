Hard Seltzer Festival Coming To Greenpoint In May

With a low alcohol content, low price tag, and a clever branding aesthetic that sits halfway between craft beer and soda, hard seltzer could easily be the most universally likable drink, and this spring there will be a festival to celebrate it in Greenpoint, pandemics willing.

The event is called Seltzer Land and promises over 100 varieties of seltzer from mainstream brands like White Claw and Corona Hard Seltzer, to smaller ones like High Noon and Bon & Viv. The event is organized by Cannonball Productions, the New York-based event production company responsible for millennial-friendly food-and-drink festivals like ‘Bacon & Beer Classic,’ and still plans to take place on May 16.

“People always love new things to eat and drink, so it was inevitable that something was gonna come in and start to attract drinkers,” said Cannonball Productions CEO and founder Kate Levenstien. “And they made it really easy — the branding is beautiful, the flavors are fun.”

To complement hard seltzer’s playful vibe, there’ll be plenty of immersive experiences and food vendors, like Manhattan’s Eggloo and The Better Pop popsicle company, which Levenstien promises will pair well with the different hard seltzers they’ll have available.

The event is a celebration of hard seltzer, but, like the company’s other festivals, it’s also an accessible alternative to bigger-ticket events like wine and food festivals, which can cost upwards of $100. Levenstien launched the company when she was 26, and her budget was tight back then. “I really wanted to create something that gave people access to explore and taste without breaking the bank,” Levenstien said. While Seltzerland offers a $59 ‘VIP’ option, which provides guests with early event access as well as some free drinks and food, the general admission price is $39.

Seltzer Land will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center at 72 Noble Street in Greenpoint.