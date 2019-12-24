Happy Holidays!

Our readers mean the world to us, and we want to wish to those in our community celebrating a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy Kwanzaa!
Thank you to our neighbors, readers, and subscribers for your continued support.
We will return on Tuesday, December 26 to bring you more local news.
Best wishes,
All of us at Bklyner.
