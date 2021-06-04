Happening This Weekend

In addition to Bklyn Sounds picks for music this weekend, and Brooklyn Film Festival, here are some arts and community events worth checking out.

Red Hook Fest

Friday, June 4 | 4 PM | PS15The festival opens with a community dance party emceed by DJ Mikey Palms. Cora Dance will present short pieces by Mateo Vidals featuring the choreographer, Phoebe Pfaffman, and Dahsir Hausif. Hook Arts Media has partnered with local favorite, Hometown Barbecue to offer FREE grab-and-go meals before events close at 6 PM.Saturday, June 5 | 5 PM | Red Hook Houses to Coffey ParkSaturday, June 5’s festivities will begin with a procession starting at Clinton St. and Centre Mall, led by Laura Anderson Barbata, The Brooklyn Jumbies, and Cornelio Joseph. Audience members are welcome to join the processional through the Red Hook Houses to Coffey Park, where we’ll have a live dance class, community tables, and pineapple giveaways!Saturday, June 12 | 4 PM | Richard St.b/n Pioneer St. to Visitation Pl. The festival will come to a close with an evening of live music and dance performances from Los Cumpleaños and LayeRhythm Jam, emceed by Jive Poetic.

Public Exhibition and Art Sale: City Point445 Albee SquareBrooklyn, NY 11201 Friday, June 4 - Saturday, June 12, 2021 Gallery Hours: 12-6 pm

This year’s event will benefit both BAC and participating artists. "There will also be open rehearsals and pop-up performances from some of the artists and collectives in our grantee and fiscal sponsee roster," BAC informs. Highlighted artists include Cey Adams, Susan Rowland, and Katya Grokhovsky.



All works will be available for sale at fair market prices to the general public. Can't make it in person? You can now purchase available artworks online! View all unsold items here.

Saturday June 5th, 6 pm-9 pm, Rabbit Mover's Lot, 426 President St. @ Bond St.

Come see twenty Brooklyn artists in a pop-up exhibition showcasing photography, painting, drawing, collage, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, spoken word, and light, video, and site-specific installation. Free, outdoors, intimate and ephemeral.

June 5+6 and June 12+13 | 11am – 6pm, Courtyard 1/2, Industry City, 254 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232 - Free admission - Dogs are welcome - View this weekend’s roster

The traveling FAD Market is back this weekend and next at Industry City. Featuring a rotating lineup of over 30 local designers, makers, artists and entrepreneurs each weekend, including new and established brands, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, apparel, bath and body care, tableware, home furnishings, packaged food and beverages.