Happening This Weekend
In addition to Bklyn Sounds picks for music this weekend, and Brooklyn Film Festival, here are some arts and community events worth checking out.
Red Hook Fest
Brooklyn Arts Council's (BAC) 2021 AccessArt pop-up gallery and sale.
Public Exhibition and Art Sale: City Point445 Albee SquareBrooklyn, NY 11201 Friday, June 4 - Saturday, June 12, 2021 Gallery Hours: 12-6 pm
This year’s event will benefit both BAC and participating artists. "There will also be open rehearsals and pop-up performances from some of the artists and collectives in our grantee and fiscal sponsee roster," BAC informs. Highlighted artists include Cey Adams, Susan Rowland, and Katya Grokhovsky.
All works will be available for sale at fair market prices to the general public. Can't make it in person? You can now purchase available artworks online! View all unsold items here.
Gowanus Night Heron
Saturday June 5th, 6 pm-9 pm, Rabbit Mover's Lot, 426 President St. @ Bond St.
Come see twenty Brooklyn artists in a pop-up exhibition showcasing photography, painting, drawing, collage, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, spoken word, and light, video, and site-specific installation. Free, outdoors, intimate and ephemeral.
FAD Market at Industry City
June 5+6 and June 12+13 | 11am – 6pm, Courtyard 1/2, Industry City, 254 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232 - Free admission - Dogs are welcome - View this weekend’s roster
The traveling FAD Market is back this weekend and next at Industry City. Featuring a rotating lineup of over 30 local designers, makers, artists and entrepreneurs each weekend, including new and established brands, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, apparel, bath and body care, tableware, home furnishings, packaged food and beverages.