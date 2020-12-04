Grill N Dine’s Lunch Special Might Be the Best Deal in Brooklyn

Grill N Dine is the kind of place you could pass every day and never really notice. Nestled next to an antiques store along Coney Island Avenue’s long stretch of auto body shops, it’s just south of Cortelyou Road, a block down and across the street from the legendary strip of South Asian restaurants — Punjab, Shandar, Hadi, and Mashallah, among others. The bright awning blends into the light orange facade of the building, which is also home to a party hall. And while the atmosphere leaves something to be desired, their takeout lunch special is hard to beat.

Their Lunch Box Special costs $5.99 and comes with chicken tikka, a kebab, rice, curry, naan, some salad, and a soda of your choice. When I stopped by around noon, there wasn’t much of a wait, but we’re told it sometimes gets so busy, especially around 2-3 pm, that they can’t deliver. They offer free delivery for orders above $10.

The meat was by far the standout of the meal. The chicken was tender, and the kebab was full of spices that gave it a delicious depth. The naan was fluffy, and there was more than enough to wrap the meat with. Even the heaping pile of rice, which is often a bland afterthought with this kind of lunch special, was flavorful. The chickpeas were spicy, which I loved, but you can switch out the curry for a dollar if you so desire. The special also comes with a soda of your choice.

All things considered, these are minor dings on what was a great meal. For six bucks, Grill N Dine’s Lunch Special is an unusual combination of high-quality food and generous portions that’s worth going out of your way for.

Grill N Dine

Lunch special available 11 am – 4 pm

786 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218

(718) 975-7517