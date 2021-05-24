Greenpoint Ferry Landing Closed “Until Further Notice”

The city’s ferry service has hit a red light in Greenpoint.

NYC Ferry announced late Sunday night that the Greenpoint ferry landing, located off India Street, is closed until further notice, thanks to a “mechanical issue.”

Service on the ferry’s East River route will bypass the Greenpoint landing in both directions, the announcement says. Free shuttle bus service will be available to Hunters Point South in Queens.

The Greenpoint ferry landing is temporarily closed until further notice. During this time, all ferry service on the East River route will bypass the Greenpoint landing in both directions. A free shuttle bus will be available to Hunters Point South. pic.twitter.com/yzofJYJ36j — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 24, 2021

A representative for the city’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which runs the ferry service, told Bklyner that the Greenpoint landing was closed at 8:45pm on Sunday “for what appears to be an issue with a pile.”

“Examination of the pier is underway,” the spokesperson, Helen Jonsen, said. “We will have a timeline on repairs and will let you know when we have more information.”

The temporary closure of the Greenpoint landing means three of Brooklyn’s nine ferry stops are currently out of service. EDC is working on an $11.4 million renovation at stops in South Williamsburg and DUMBO’s Brooklyn Bridge Park, which EDC told Bklyner will be completed in June.

The South Williamsburg landing will be replaced and made ADA-accessible, while also allowing two ferries to dock at the same time. The DUMBO stop, meanwhile is being moved to Fulton Ferry Landing and “re-oriented to improve ferry operations and passenger experience.”

But the Greenpoint ferry stop has a particularly colorful history of problems. Last fall, the landing was closed for 36 hours because the waterfront parcel’s private owner, the real estate developer Lendlease, temporarily prohibited the city’s ferries from docking.