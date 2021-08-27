Green-Wood Cemetery Marks 245 Years Since the Battle of Brooklyn with a Revolutionary Re-enactment

Brooklynites looking to dive into the borough’s revolutionary history can chat with Continental soldiers and sing along with brigands at Green-Wood Cemetery’s annual Battle of Brooklyn commemoration this Sunday, August 29th.

The Battle of Brooklyn, fought in 1776, was the first fight of the American Revolution to occur after the Declaration of Independence was signed. A small force of 2,000 Americans held back a British army of over 30,000 on land that later became part of the Cemetery, allowing then-general George Washington to move the rest of his troops to safety.

245 years later, Green-Wood is marking the anniversary of the battle with reenactments, educational demonstrations, music, and storytelling at an outdoor event presented in partnership with the Old Stone House.

At the family-friendly event, kids and grown-ups can watch General Washington debate a British officer, meet Benjamin Franklin, and watch a cannon and musket demonstration. They’ll also be able to learn about James Hemings, a chef enslaved by Thomas Jefferson who prepared meals for prominent politicians and diplomats, helping to shape American cuisine in the process.

Also on the docket are sea shanty performances, a cavalry demonstration and a farcical reenactment of the battle. Military maps and replica battle flags used during the Revolution will be on display, and Green-Wood educators will lead a walk up to Battle Hill, where they’ll discuss the importance of the statue of Minerva, which salutes the Statue of Liberty and was placed in commemoration of the battle.

“Green-Wood is proud to again remember the crucial role Brooklyn played in the birth of our nation. We come together to honor the American heroes who fought so valiantly 245 years ago,” said Richard Moylan, Green-Wood’s President.

The event was rescheduled from Saturday, August 28th, due to weather conditions.

Admission is free, but to keep things COVID-safe, tickets are required for any 12 or older. One-hour time slots are available between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, and masks are strongly recommended.