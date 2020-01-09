Trio Broke into Gravesend Home Through Balcony and Stole $2,000

GRAVESEND — Three men broke into a Gravesend residence on Monday and stole $2,000.

On Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., three unidentified men entered a second-floor apartment by breaking through a sliding balcony door of a residence located around Avenue U and West 6th Street, cops said.

After one of them entered through the backdoor of the balcony, he let the other two in through the front door.

Once inside the location, the suspects removed around $2,000 in cash before fleeing the location in an unknown direction.

Police didn’t know if there people at home at the time of the robbery and did not know where the cash was stashed.

