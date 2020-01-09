Police & Fire

Trio Broke into Gravesend Home Through Balcony and Stole $2,000

Irina Groushevaia|
Individual 2 and 3. Courtesy of NYPD.

GRAVESEND — Three men broke into a Gravesend residence on Monday and stole $2,000.

On Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., three unidentified men entered a second-floor apartment by breaking through a sliding balcony door of a residence located around Avenue U and West 6th Street, cops said.

After one of them entered through the backdoor of the balcony, he let the other two in through the front door.

Once inside the location, the suspects removed around $2,000 in cash before fleeing the location in an unknown direction.

Police didn’t know if there people at home at the time of the robbery and did not know where the cash was stashed.

Individual 1. Courtesy of NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

