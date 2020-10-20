Grandma Knocked Onto Train Tracks After Dispute Turned Physical

CLINTON HILL – A man and his grandparents were assaulted, and grandma was knocked on to the train tracks after a verbal dispute turned physical yesterday afternoon.

On Monday, October 19 at 1:35 p.m., a man smoking a cigarette approached a 30-year-old man, his 73-year-old grandma, and 82-year-old grandpa on the southbound platform of the Clinton-Washington A/C subway station. When the 30-year-old asked him to stop smoking at the station, the smoker punched the 30-year-old in the face. The man’s grandpa came to his grandson’s aid and was also punched in the face by the unknown man. When the grandma attempted to break up the fight, she was knocked onto the southbound train tracks as a train was entering the station. She was able to avoid the train. The unknown man fled the station.

All three people were taken to Methodist Hospital, where grandpa got stitches and was discharged, whereas the 30-year-0ld and the grandma remain with severe head injuries.

The suspect is described by the NYPD as a 25-to-30-year-old man, about 5’7” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a light complexion, medium build, black hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack. A photo is included above.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.