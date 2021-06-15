Gov. Cuomo Lifts Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions



Now that 70% of all adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine shot, Governor Andrew Cuomo has lifted almost all of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions across the state as of today. What used to be mandatory - capacity restrictions, cleaning, health screening - is now optional for local businesses.

Businesses are authorized to require masks and six feet of social distancing for employees and patrons within their establishments, if they so desire, regardless of vaccination status. "Any mask requirements that businesses choose to implement must adhere to applicable federal and state laws and regulations, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act," Governor's office informs.

Unvaccinated individuals, however, are still required to wear masks, in accordance with federal CDC guidance. The State's health guidelines continue to be in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, now defined as indoor venues that hold more than 5,000 attendees, pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines.

"What New York has done is extraordinary. Not only do we have the lowest COVID positivity rate in the United States of America, we have hit 70% vaccination ahead of schedule," Governor Cuomo said today.