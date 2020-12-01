Give Blood If You Can!

New York Blood Center (NYBC) is asking New Yorkers this holiday season to give the gift of life. The goal is to collect 25,000 blood, plasma, and platelet donations throughout the season of giving, as the city’s blood supply has dropped from a 7-day supply to just 3 days.

“Giving blood makes a difference,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It’s an easy, meaningful way to give back to your community this holiday season, and I urge New Yorkers to join the fight this month to keep New York City healthy.”

Since March, most blood drives have been canceled, endangering 75% of the blood supply. With the city amid another uptick of positive cases, it’s super important that there is an adequate blood supply to support healthcare facilities.

And this time around, there are prizes, should you need an extra push

Schedule an appointment at nybc.org/donate to donate at one of New York Blood Center’s NYC locations before December 31. While you are at the donor center, take a selfie of your visit and tag the New York Blood Center on social media with the hashtag #GiveBloodNYC. Fill out your entry form.

Every Monday, NYBC will announce 10 winners and prizes on social media and their website. Participants who did not win that week will have their entry rolled over to the following weeks until the contest is over.

“I encourage everyone who can do safely to donate blood during the GiveBloodNYC campaign. One donation can save three lives,” said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has left hospitals across the nation short on their supply of blood, which is critical to their ability to properly respond to the pandemic and serve all patients that come through their doors seeking help,” said U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez. “Furthermore, blood donations that contain COVID-19 antibodies are a critical component of treating newly infected patients and researching the virus. I encourage all New Yorkers who are able to contribute and help save lives with just a moment of your time.”