Get to know Brooklyn College’s Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema on Instagram Live

We’re bringing our state-of-the-art film school to you.

With Academy Award-nominated producer and the school’s new Executive Director Richard Gladstein (Pulp Fiction, The Bourne Identity, The Hateful Eight, Finding Neverland) at the helm, you’ll get an insider’s tour of the school, meet leading independent film producer and Feirstein’s Professor Jason Kliot (Capernaum, Enron) and get to chat with the academic program manager Matthew Moore, who will answer questions you might have about applying to one of the school’s hands-on graduate degree programs.

The Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema’s programs in the art and craft of filmmaking offer our diverse students a hands-on, collaborative environment, enabling their authentic voices to emerge.

With industry-standard programs in screen studies, directing, screenwriting, cinematography, post-production, producing, digital animation and VFX, sonic arts, and media scoring, you’ll find an affordable, well-rounded public graduate education, in the heart of Brooklyn.

Here’s what you’ll see on Instagram Live on Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m.: Located at Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Feirstein is part of Brooklyn College, but located outside the main campus in Fort Greene neighborhood, where it benefits from access to many of the borough’s cultural hotspots.

Feirstein is housed in a 68,000-square-foot facility, purpose-built for a 21st-Century film school. This entirely digital production and post-production environment offers state-of-the-art workspaces, studios, stages and equipment, including a foley stage, motion capture studio and a 4K surround-sound screening room. There’s nothing like it in New York City, and it’s right here—in Brooklyn, and part of the City University of New York.

This is the only way to check out Feirstein right now, and all from the comfort of your cell phone. Join us on Instagram for a live tour and Q&A session with those in the know. Register in advance and you’ll be able to submit your application to the school for free.

Instagram Live! Tour and Q&A

Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m.

instagram.com/bklyncollege411

As a bonus, if you register and tune in on March 4, your $75 application fee will be waived! Register here.