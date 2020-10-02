Get Involved With Census 2020—There Is Still Some Time Left!

BROOKLYN – It’s not too late to fill out the 2020 census! Starting Saturday, there are a few ways to get involved to encourage people to submit the census while they still have time.
- Virtual phone-banking – Monday multiple time slots; RSVP here
- Census bike ride – Saturday 11 a.m. starting at the Brooklyn Museum; RSVP through the link
- Census and voter registration – Saturday at the Red Hook Library from 11-2 p.m.
As of yesterday, the national response rate is 66.6%, according to census data. In New York, the response rate is 63.7%. Brooklyn is lagging behind with a response of 58.3%. Remember, Brooklyn is in danger of being undercounted again, and if that happens, the consequences will be significant for the next ten years. This is because federal funds for things like public education, affordable housing, infrastructure will be allocated based on who gets counted, and we may end up losing more than one Congressional seat.
If you have already filled out the census, please ask your neighbors, family members, and friends to do so as well!
Here are some locations where you can fill it out in person this weekend:
|Date
|Start Time
|End Time
|Organization Name
|Street
|City
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|10:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Kings Highway Branch Brooklyn Public Library
|2115 Ocean Ave
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|10:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Brooklyn Chinese American Association
|5007 7th Ave
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Church of God in Christ
|627-29 Remsen Avenue
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Brooklyn Emerge
|Newkirk Avenue and Marlborough Road
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|8:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|GrowNYC
|60 St. and 4th Ave.
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|11:30 AM
|3:00 PM
|Masjid Nur Al-Islam
|21 Church Ave
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Office of Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke NY-09
|200 Eastern Pkwy
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Ebenezer Wesleyaan Methodist church
|47 Rogers Ave
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Office of Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke NY-09
|1615 Riegelmann Boardwalk
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Office of Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke NY-09
|130 Dumont Ave
|Brooklyn
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Brooklyn Emerge
|Newkirk Avenue and Marlborough Road
|Brooklyn
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|10:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Homecrest Community Services – Senior Center
|1422 Avenue U
|Brooklyn
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|8:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|GrowNYC
|Cortelyou Rd. and Argyle Rd.
|Brooklyn
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|9:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|GrowNYC
|18th Ave. and 81 St.
|Brooklyn
