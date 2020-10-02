Get Involved With Census 2020—There Is Still Some Time Left!

BROOKLYN – It’s not too late to fill out the 2020 census! Starting Saturday, there are a few ways to get involved to encourage people to submit the census while they still have time.

Virtual phone-banking – Monday multiple time slots; RSVP here

– Monday multiple time slots; RSVP here Census bike ride – Saturday 11 a.m. starting at the Brooklyn Museum; RSVP through the link

– Saturday 11 a.m. starting at the Brooklyn Museum; RSVP through the link Census and voter registration – Saturday at the Red Hook Library from 11-2 p.m.

As of yesterday, the national response rate is 66.6%, according to census data. In New York, the response rate is 63.7%. Brooklyn is lagging behind with a response of 58.3%. Remember, Brooklyn is in danger of being undercounted again, and if that happens, the consequences will be significant for the next ten years. This is because federal funds for things like public education, affordable housing, infrastructure will be allocated based on who gets counted, and we may end up losing more than one Congressional seat.

If you have already filled out the census, please ask your neighbors, family members, and friends to do so as well!

Here are some locations where you can fill it out in person this weekend: