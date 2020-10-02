Announcements

Get Involved With Census 2020—There Is Still Some Time Left!

Photo by Enayet Raheem on Unsplash

BROOKLYN – It’s not too late to fill out the 2020 census! Starting Saturday, there are a few ways to get involved to encourage people to submit the census while they still have time.

  • Virtual phone-banking – Monday multiple time slots; RSVP here
  • Census bike ride – Saturday 11 a.m. starting at the Brooklyn Museum; RSVP through the link
  • Census and voter registration  – Saturday at the Red Hook Library from 11-2 p.m.
As of yesterday, the national response rate is 66.6%, according to census data. In New York, the response rate is 63.7%. Brooklyn is lagging behind with a response of 58.3%. Remember, Brooklyn is in danger of being undercounted again, and if that happens, the consequences will be significant for the next ten years. This is because federal funds for things like public education, affordable housing, infrastructure will be allocated based on who gets counted, and we may end up losing more than one Congressional seat.
If you have already filled out the census, please ask your neighbors, family members, and friends to do so as well!
Here are some locations where you can fill it out in person this weekend:
Date Start Time End Time Organization Name Street City
Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:00 AM 4:00 PM Kings Highway Branch Brooklyn Public Library 2115 Ocean Ave Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:00 AM 4:00 PM Brooklyn Chinese American Association 5007 7th Ave Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 1:00 PM 3:00 PM Church of God in Christ 627-29 Remsen Avenue Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:00 PM 5:00 PM Brooklyn Emerge Newkirk Avenue and Marlborough Road Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 8:00 AM 3:00 PM GrowNYC 60 St. and 4th Ave. Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:30 AM 3:00 PM Masjid Nur Al-Islam 21 Church Ave Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Office of Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke NY-09 200 Eastern Pkwy Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Ebenezer Wesleyaan Methodist church 47 Rogers Ave Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Office of Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke NY-09 1615 Riegelmann Boardwalk Brooklyn
Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 AM 2:00 PM Office of Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke NY-09 130 Dumont Ave Brooklyn
Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:00 PM 5:00 PM Brooklyn Emerge Newkirk Avenue and Marlborough Road Brooklyn
Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:00 AM 4:00 PM Homecrest Community Services – Senior Center 1422 Avenue U Brooklyn
Sunday, October 4, 2020 8:00 AM 3:00 PM GrowNYC Cortelyou Rd. and Argyle Rd. Brooklyn
Sunday, October 4, 2020 9:00 AM 3:00 PM GrowNYC 18th Ave. and 81 St. Brooklyn
