G To Coney, Adams' Promises, Fishing And Other Summer Diversions

During two weekends in August, (August 6-9 and 13-16) there will be significant service diversions on the F, G, C, and E lines as the MTA works to upgrade the Rutgers Tunnels and install fiber optic cables in the area of Jay St-MetroTech/Borough Hall/Hoyt-Schermerhorn for the Culver Line Signal Modernization Project. Plan accordingly.

The next mayor of New York City, current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, will be tasked to handle the many education issues facing the city’s 1.7 million schoolchildren. Advocates for secular studies hope that Mayor Adams will enforce the state education guidelines across all the schools, despite what Candidate Adams may have had to promise to get elected.

Just under a million of the city's students attend public schools, while the rest attend either private, parochial, charter, or are homeschooled. Over 110,000 of the city’s schoolchildren attend private Jewish religious schools, some of which have been at the center of controversy for several years over the extent of secular education offered.

Brooklyn Public Library's podcast, Borrowed, is working on a mini-series about Brooklyn communities. Building Brooklyn, tells the story of the past and present of our ever-changing borough, and they are looking to add a bit more color from the last year.

South Brooklyn kids at a public pool in Sunset Park, 1952(Brooklyn Daily Eagle photos, Center for Brooklyn History)

BPL is looking for documentary-style photography or video no longer than 30 seconds by young photographers (ages 14-25) of the following neighborhoods -Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Navy Yard, Sunset Park and Canarsie. The contest closes Monday, August 16. Email podcasts@bklynlibrary.org with any questions.

Senator Zellnor Myrie alerts of a public hearing on elections and voting Rights in NY that will take place on July 28 at 10:00 am at Megar Evers College in Crown Heights. You can sign up to testify online using this link or submit written testimony here. If you have questions, contact Senator Myries's Office at 718-284-4700.

COVID-19

Want to know the current infection rate in your ZIP code? Here you go. This map updates daily as the NYC Department of Health updates its data.

Infection rates are rising fast in Southern and Eastern parts of Brooklyn thanks to the more contagious Delta variant, with 98% of cases among those who have remained unvaccinated, according to city health briefings this month.

Gone Fishing

Fishing boats are off Emmons Ave in Sheepshead. Try it sometime.

Bklyner will be on vacation for the next two weeks, one of which I will spend fishing. There will still be our Thursday newsletters with the latest music and events, but the rest will need to wait till August 7.

It has been many years since I have been able to take a break from Bklyner, and after the last two years with three school-age kids in NYC public-mostly-remote-schools and everything else we all have had to deal with, I'm exhausted.

I hope you get to unplug, too. See you in August.