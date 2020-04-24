Friday Crime Blotter: Robberies, Burglaries & An Arrest

BAY RIDGE – The NYPD needs help looking for a man who broke into a tobacco shop to steal money and energy drinks.

On Tuesday, April 21, at around 8 a.m., a man approached Mist Tobacco Shop, located on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th Streets, and attempted to pry the door open. According to the cops, he lifted the front gate and used a piece of wood to break the glass front door. Once he was inside, he removed $500 from the cash register and grabbed a case of energy drinks before leaving.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

BENSONHURST – Cops are looking for a man who stole over $20,000 worth of checks from inside a delivery truck.

On Thursday, March 19 at around 1:20 p.m., a man entered inside a commercial delivery truck that was parked on 18th Avenue and 68th Street. Then, he took about $3,000 and $20,000 worth of checks before leaving the truck and heading to an unknown direction.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

FLATBUSH – A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with the concealment of a human corpse.

On Wednesday, April 22, at around 3:56 a.m., cops found a body wrapped in a tarp covering on East 21st Street near Ditmas Avenue. The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the NYPD, a 68-year-old man, Grant Moses, was taken for questioning from the scene.

This morning, Moses was arrested and charged. The woman may have overdosed, causing the man to panic and hide her body near his building, the Daily News reported. As of now, the name of the victim has not been released.

FLATLANDS – Cops are looking for two men who robbed a man about two weeks ago.

On Sunday, April 12 at around 4:40 a.m., two men approached a 27-year-old man inside a residential building on Avenue L and East 38th Street. One man took out a gun, while the other took out a knife. The man with the gun allegedly struck the 27-year-old on the head while they removed his cellphone and $117. They then fled the scene and headed eastbound on Avenue L. The 27-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The two suspects had surgical masks over the face. They also wore gloves and dark-colored clothing. A photo of them is included above.

GOWANUS – Cops are looking for two people who broke inside a building and stole $110 worth of items.

On Wednesday, April 15 at around 6:30 a.m., two people entered a residential building on Carroll Street and Fourth Avenue by breaking the front door magnetic lock. Once they were inside, they took two delivery packages, a children’s play yard set, and a few other items with a total value of $110. They then fled to an unknown direction.

Cops describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: A woman with a slim build and black short hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink sweatpants, and black pants. She was also last seen holding a bike.

Suspect 2: A man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans, multi-colored sneakers, and eyeglasses. He has tattoos on both hands.

SUNSET PARK/KENSINGTON – Cops are looking for two men who they believe robbed two people inside two subway stations on separate days.

First, on Thursday, April 16 at around 3:35 a.m., two men approached a 35-year-old man on the mezzanine level of the 53rd Street Subway Station, located at 53rd Street and Fourth Avenue. The two men allegedly displayed a knife and removed $15 from the man’s pocket. They then fled the station. The man was not physically injured.

Then, on Monday, April 20 at around 2:10 a.m., the same two men approached a 32-year-old man on the northbound F Train inside the McDonald Avenue/Church Avenue station. According to the cops, the two men allegedly punched the man in the face and stole his wallet, which contained five credit cards and $2. They then left the train and fled to an unknown direction. Photos of the suspects are included above.