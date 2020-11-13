Friday Crime Blotter: Missing Persons, Robbery, Forcible Touching & Public Lewdness

BROWNSVILLE – Police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Kayla Gonzalez, who has been missing since Wednesday, November 11.

Gonzalez was last seen leaving her residence around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Brownsville.

Cops say Gonzalez is a Hispanic girl, approximately 5’3, 125 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, black eyes, black shoulder-length curly hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

As of today, Gonzalez is still missing.

HOMECREST – Cops are looking for a man in connection with a public lewdness incident.

On Wednesday, November 11, at around 2:40 p.m., an unidentified man entered the A & C Seafood & Meat Market in Homecrest and exposed his penis to a 16-year-old girl. The man fled the market on foot and entered a gray Volkswagen SUV, according to the NYPD. The plates could not be seen and the driver took off in an unknown direction.

Cops did not provide a description of the man. The surveillance video is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Police are asking for help finding 65-year-old Thurston Andrews, who has been missing since yesterday, November 12.

Andrews was last seen leaving his residence around 12:00 a.m. on Thursday in Cypress Hills.

Cops say Andrews is a Black man, approximately 5’10, 170 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray coat, gray baseball hat, brown pants, brown shoes, and eyeglasses.

As of today, Andrews is still missing.

CYPRESS HILLS – Police are asking for help finding 72-year-old Efigelia Gomez, who has been missing since November 6.

Gomez was last seen leaving his residence around 6:00 p.m. on November 6 in Cypress Hills.

Cops say Gomez is a Hispanic man, 5’8 tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black sneakers. He walks with a cane.

As of today, Gomez is still missing.

BOERUM HILL – Cops are looking for a man who they believe is involved in an assault that happened last month.

On Friday, October 30, shortly after 1 p.m., a 30-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were stabbed multiple times about the body by an unidentified individual after engaging in a verbal dispute. According to the NYPD, the unidentified man fled on foot, towards Flatbush Avenue. Both victims sustained multiple lacerations and were transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Cops did not provide descriptions of the man. A photo is included above.

EAST FLATBUSH – Cops are looking to identify a man in connection with an assault (non-fatal shooting) that happened last month.

On Friday, October 23, at 11:20 p.m., at the intersection of Clarendon Road and Kings Highway, an unidentified man parked and exited a black Audio Q5 and shot a 34-year-old man who was a passenger in an unidentified four-door sedan. The 34-year-old man was struck in his right hand, according to the NYPD. He was transported in stable condition to SUNY Downstate Medical Center. The unidentified man fled the scene in the black Audio Q5.

Cops did not provide descriptions of the man. A photo is included above.

EAST NEW YORK – Cops are looking to identify two individuals in connection to a robbery that occurred last month.

On Thursday, October 22, at around 8:30 p.m., two unknown men entered a deli at 1293 Blake Avenue and displayed a firearm. They demanded money and property from the store employees, according to the NYPD. The store employees complied and the two unidentified men fled with approximately $750 and a cellphone in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Cops did not provide descriptions of the man. The surveillance video is included above.

BAY RIDGE – Cops are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection to an incident of forcible touching that occurred earlier last month.

On Saturday, October 10, at around 10:30 p.m., at the rear of 7901 4th Avenue, a 33-year-old woman was walking down the street when she was approached by an unknown man riding a bike, who grabbed the woman’s buttocks. According to the NYPD, the man fled on a bicycle southbound to parts unknown. The woman did not report any injuries.

The cops describe the unidentified man to be between the ages of 20-30 years old. The surveillance video is included above.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.