Friday Crime Blotter: Bank Robbery, Stabbing & Beating A 12-Year-Old

BED STUY – Cops are looking for six guys who beat up a 12-year-old boy inside a deli two weeks ago.

On Monday, July 13 at around 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was inside a deli on Marcy Avenue near Pulaski Street. Then, a group of six guys came inside and began punching and kicking the boy all over his body. They then left in an unknown direction. The boy suffered a bruise on his head and refused medical attention on the scene.

A video of the horrible incident is included above.

BENSONHURST – Cops need help looking for two men who slapped a woman and lit her shirt with a match.

On Tuesday, July 14 at around 6:45 p.m., an 89-year-old woman was walking near 16th Avenue and 77th Street when two men approached her. One of the men allegedly slapped her in the face. According to the cops, when she tried to flee, her shirt was lit with a match or lighter. The woman was not seriously injured.

The men were last seen on 16th Avenue. A photo of them is included above.

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking for two suspects who robbed a man and fled.

On Saturday, July 11 at around 11:15 a.m., two people approached a man at the intersection of Wilson and Jefferson Avenues and asked him for directions. According to the NYPD, they put an unknown object to the man’s back and then proceeded to take his wallet. They then fled in an unknown direction. A photo of the two men is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – The NYPD needs help looking for two suspects who pushed a 60-year-old man off his bike and robbed him.

On Saturday, June 27 at around 6:25 p.m., a 60-year-old man was on his bike making a food delivery on Highland Boulevard near Miller Avenue. Two men approached him and pushed him off his bike. While the man was on the ground, they then took his cellphone, Airpods, and money from his pant pockets. They then fled eastbound on Highland Boulevard. The man suffered an injury to his head but refused medical attention on the scene.

A photo of the suspects is included above.

GRAVESEND – Cops are looking for two people who entered and burglarized a home earlier this month.

On Wednesday, July 8 at around 8:30 p.m., a man and a woman entered a home on Avenue X and West 1st Street. The front door was unsecured and there were people inside. Once they were inside the residence, they took a backpack that contained electronics, and a wallet, and fled to an unknown direction. According to the NYPD, the total estimate of the items is about $300. Nobody was physically injured. A photo of the suspects is included above.

NEW LOTS – Cops are looking for a man who stabbed another man and robbed him.

On Saturday, July 4 at around 11:30 a.m., a man stabbed a 57-year-old man in the head, chest, and arm following a dispute outside on Georgia Avenue near Livonia Avenue. The suspect then stole $700 from the man’s pocket and fled northbound on Georgia Avenue. He was last seen entering the Liberty Avenue “C” subway station. The man was taken Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 45-to-55-year-old Black man, about 5’10” tall, weighing 170 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing white eyeglasses, a light-colored baseball cap, a brown shirt, light-colored shorts, and white sneakers. A photo is included above.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man who robbed a bank earlier this week.

On Tuesday, July 21 at around 5:40 p.m., a man entered a Chase bank on Flatbush Avenue near Sterling Place. According to the NYPD, he approached a 23-year-old employee, told him he had a gun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the man then left with $3,000. He fled southbound on Flatbush Avenue. The employee was not physically injured.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking for a man who entered a woman’s car and then drove off.

On Thursday, July 16 at around 5:00 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was starting up her white 2020 Volvo S60 on Withers Street near Meeker Avenue. Then, an unidentified man entered her car through the passenger side door. According to the NYPD, he showed the woman an unidentified object, which caused the woman to fled her car.

The man then drove off in the car. The vehicle was found at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens later that day. A photo of the man is included above.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.