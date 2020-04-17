Friday Crime Blotter: Robberies & Arrests

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking for two men that robbed a woman and struck her and another man in the face.

On Wednesday, April 8 at around 3:45 p.m., two men approached a 44-year-old woman inside a PAYOMATIC on Graham Avenue near Boerum Street. One of the men displayed a handgun, while the other grabbed the purse off of her shoulder. When the woman tried to grab her purse, the man struck her on the face with the handgun. According to cops, a 50-year-old man tried to intervene, but one of the suspects struck him on the head with the handgun before running with the purse. The purse had a cellphone, a debit card, and $900.

Both suspects fled on foot. One of them ran northbound on Graham Avenue and the other ran eastbound on Boerum Street. Both the man and woman were treated at the scene. The man suffered lacerations to the head and the woman suffered lacerations to the face.

Cops describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: A dark-skinned man with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow baseball cap with the words “Star Wars” on the front, a yellow du-rag, a blue surgical mask, a dark-colored jacket, red and white gloves, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Suspect 2: A dark-skinned man with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.

CLINTON HILL – A man has been arrested and charged for attempting to rape a woman earlier last month.

On Sunday, March 1 at around 4 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking home on Saint James Place and Lefferts Place when an unidentified man approached her from behind and punched her in the head, causing her to fall. According to the cops, the man continued punching the woman and attempted to sexually assault her as she lay on the ground. Luckily, the woman fought back hard and the man ended up running away with her backpack. He fled northbound on Saint James Place towards Fulton Street.

The woman sustained a laceration to the head and bruising and swelling on the head and neck. She was taken to the hospital and was soon treated and removed.

On Wednesday, April 15, 45-year-old Shawn Haynes was arrested and charged with attempted rape, robbery, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS – Cops need help looking for a man that robbed a cellphone store earlier this week.

On Tuesday, April 14 at around 1 p.m., an unidentified male got into a verbal argument with a 32-year-old employee inside Cell Phone Geek, located on Washington Avenue near Lincoln Place. During the dispute, the man punched the employee in the chest, grabbed two cellphones, and ran in an unknown direction.

BROWNSVILLE – A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old.

On Monday, April 13 at around 9:27 p.m., cops arrived inside Tilden Houses on Dumont Avenue to find 21-year-old Shamar Davis with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several people were taken into custody for questioning.

On Tuesday, April 14, 25-year-old Tejion Lee from the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man that robbed a woman earlier this month.

On April 10 at around 10:20 a.m., a man approached a 65-year-old woman on Schemerhorn Street and Clinton Street. According to the cops, he told her he had a knife and demanded her purse. He then fled the scene with the lady’s purse, which contained $200 in cash. A photo of the suspect is attached below.