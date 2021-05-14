Friday Brooklyn News Roundup

It’s been a long and eventful week in Brooklyn. As you enjoy the warm and sunny weather, catch up on the week’s stories below:

This is Streets Week, so City Hall has been rolling out news, including plans for new bus lanes, busways, and bikeways around Brooklyn.

The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission approved a hotly-contested proposal to build a residential development next to the Hebron Seventh Day Adventist School in Crown Heights on Tuesday, prompting opponents to start fundraising for a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the project.

A massive blaze broke out Thursday morning on the roof of a plant that supplies power the Warbasse Houses complex in southern Brooklyn.

Shaun Donovan and Raymond J. McGuire, two candidates for mayor, were *very* off when asked to estimate the median home price in Brooklyn.

East Flatbush elected officials joined family members on Friday to mourn a 12-year-old boy who died after being assaulted at his school and demand answers from the city’s Department of Education, which they said has shown a “lack of transparency, accountability and communication” since the tragedy occured.

Meet all the candidates running for judicial seats in Brooklyn this year.

Tenants of one of the city’s “worst landlords” are demanding a meeting with the property owner after years of unsafe conditions in their Crown Heights building.

Dozens of riders were forced to evacuate a city ferry Thursday, after the boat crashed into a docked barge at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Senator Kevin Parker has been flooding some constituents’ mailboxes with mailers, thanks to a discrepancy between city and state election law.

A Homecrest mosque was vandalized with the words “Death 2 Palestine” early Thursday morning, during the Eid-al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

A Brooklyn landlord who tried to save on heating bills by giving his tenants electric hot plates and space heaters was charged with manslaughter after one of the heaters caused a deadly fire.

This week in restaurant openings and closings: a new birria truck, several new pizzerias, and a new Brooklyn home for a Manhattan favorite—along a farewell to two Park Slope spots.