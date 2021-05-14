Friday Brooklyn News Roundup

It’s been a long and eventful week in Brooklyn. As you enjoy the warm and sunny weather, catch up on the week’s stories below:
- This is Streets Week, so City Hall has been rolling out news, including plans for new bus lanes, busways, and bikeways around Brooklyn.
- The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission approved a hotly-contested proposal to build a residential development next to the Hebron Seventh Day Adventist School in Crown Heights on Tuesday, prompting opponents to start fundraising for a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the project.
- A massive blaze broke out Thursday morning on the roof of a plant that supplies power the Warbasse Houses complex in southern Brooklyn.
- Shaun Donovan and Raymond J. McGuire, two candidates for mayor, were *very* off when asked to estimate the median home price in Brooklyn.
- East Flatbush elected officials joined family members on Friday to mourn a 12-year-old boy who died after being assaulted at his school and demand answers from the city’s Department of Education, which they said has shown a “lack of transparency, accountability and communication” since the tragedy occured.
- Meet all the candidates running for judicial seats in Brooklyn this year.
- Tenants of one of the city’s “worst landlords” are demanding a meeting with the property owner after years of unsafe conditions in their Crown Heights building.
- Dozens of riders were forced to evacuate a city ferry Thursday, after the boat crashed into a docked barge at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
- Senator Kevin Parker has been flooding some constituents’ mailboxes with mailers, thanks to a discrepancy between city and state election law.
- A Homecrest mosque was vandalized with the words “Death 2 Palestine” early Thursday morning, during the Eid-al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.
- A Brooklyn landlord who tried to save on heating bills by giving his tenants electric hot plates and space heaters was charged with manslaughter after one of the heaters caused a deadly fire.
- This week in restaurant openings and closings: a new birria truck, several new pizzerias, and a new Brooklyn home for a Manhattan favorite—along a farewell to two Park Slope spots.
