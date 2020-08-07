Friday Blotter: Serial Cabbie Robber, Bank Robber, Burglaries & More

CABBIE ROBBER – Cops are looking for an individual in connection to seven robberies of seven different taxi cabs in late July and early August.

The person would enter the cab and point a firearm at the driver while demanding money, the seven cabbies reported to the cops. After the victims complied by giving him cash, he would leave on foot without causing further injury.

The first report came in on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, just before midnight, reporting the incident at the corner of Avenue K and East 54 Street (63 Precinct).

The robber was busy on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. At approximately 1 am, he robbed a cabbie in front of 1006 East 59 Street (63 Precinct), at 2:20 am, another one in front of 2951 West 33 Street (60 Precinct), before heading up and robbing a third cabbie that day just before midnight in front of 582 Jerome Street (75 Precinct).

The 5th cabbie was robbed on Monday, August 03, 2020, just after 10 pm in front of 660 Linwood Street (75 Precinct), followed by two other cabbies on Wednesday, August 05, around 1:30 am in front of 601 Bristol Street (73 Precinct) and just before 3 am in front of 230 Osborn Street (73 Precinct).

BAY RIDGE – Cops are looking for a man who attempted to rob a bank yesterday.

On Thursday, August 6 at around 4 p.m., a man entered Investors Bank on Fifth Avenue near 79th Street. He approached the bank teller and passed a note demanding money and made statements demanding what they had in the drawer.

According to the cops, the bank teller refused. He then fled northbound on Fifth Avenue without taking any money. A photo of the man is above.

BROWNSVILLE – Cops are looking for a man who fired a gun at a 19-year-old in late June.

On Tuesday, June 30 at around 9 p.m., an unidentified person approached a 19-year-old on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street. He fired at him with a handgun, striking him in the right thigh. The suspect then fled on a bike. The young man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was treated for minor injuries. A photo of the suspect is above.

BROWNSVILLE – Cops are looking for three men who threw an older man to the ground and stole his money and phone.

On July 25 at around 10:25 a.m., three teenagers pictured above approached a 62-year-old man on Rockaway Avenue near Sutter Avenue. According to the NYPD, they grabbed the man around the neck and threw him on to the ground. They then stole his phone, the $5 he had on him, and fled the scene. The man suffered an abrasion to the head and was created at the scene.

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking for a woman who punched a six-year-old boy on the head and then fled.

On Wednesday, July 29 at around 7 p.m., a woman approached a six-year-old boy, who was with his mother, on Broadway near Flushing Avenue. According to the NYPD, she then punched the boy on the back of his head with a closed fist. She then fled to parts unknown.

Cops describe the suspect as a light-skinned woman in her 40s. She is about 5’10” tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored fitted dress, multi-colored sneakers, and a pink purse (photo above).

FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for a woman who stole a pair of sneakers from V.I.M and later hit an employee with a piece of wood.

On July 5 at around 5:20 p.m., a woman (pictured above) placed a pair of sneakers into her bag at the V.I.M store on Flatbush Avenue between Dorchester Road and Ditmas Avenue. As she was leaving the store, without paying for the merchandise, she struck an employee with a piece of wood in the arm. There were no major injuries as a result.

FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for three women who robbed a store and assaulted an employee last month.

On Monday, July 27 at around 7 p.m., three women entered Pretty Girl, a store on Flatbush Avenue, near Hillel Place. Once inside, one woman stuffed clothing items into the other woman’s bag, while the third woman acted as a lookout. They then attempted to leave the store without paying for a dress, pants, jumpsuit, and a blazer.

When a 20-year-old employee intervened, one of the women threw a beverage to her face. According to the NYPD, another woman took out a “conducted energy weapon” and menaced the employee with it. The third woman used a sharp object to slash the employee’s right arm, before leaving the store. The employee was treated at the scene by EMS for a laceration to her arm. Photos of the suspects are included above.

KENSINTON – Cops are looking for a suspect who robbed a house two times in a span of one month.

First, on Friday, June 26 at around 1 a.m., an unknown person entered a home on Kermit Place near East 8th Street. Once inside, the person stole a 72-year-old woman’s jewelry and about $18,000 in cash.

On Friday, July 24 at around 2:45 a.m., the same person entered the same home and stole a BLINK camera. Cops describe the suspect, pictured above, as a dark-skinned man, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a star emblem on it, a white t-shirt, and dark-colored pants.

SUNSET PARK- Cops are looking for two men who jumped the turnstile at a subway station and allegedly hit an officer on the face.

On Monday, June 29 at around 8:29 a.m., two men, pictured above, entered the 36th Street Subway Station on Fourth Avenue and jumped the turnstile. Two officers then approached the two men to bring them out of the station. According to the NYPD, one of the men hit an officer on the face with his scooter, causing an injury to his eye, cops say. The two men then fled the station on 36th Avenue, heading toward 5th Avenue. The officer was taken to NYU Langone Hospital where he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.