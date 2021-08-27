Friday, Aug. 27: BQE Lane Closures Start, Battle of Brooklyn, School Plans, Evictions, Books, and more

Today is a perfect day to skip work and head to a beach or pool or park or you know, the air-conditioned room in your place. Cooling centers are open, pools have extended hours and Coney Island is ready for you - and if you go after the sun goes down, you can catch the Friday Fireworks from the boardwalk. They end on Labor day, so we only have two left.

There are also all the wonderful live events happening this weekend, and into next week that we don't think you should miss out on.

August 27 is the 245th anniversary of the battle of Brooklyn, and there are events at the Old Stone House and the Green Wood Cemetery.

There are also more current battles, that do not seem to go away: the fight to stop the North Brooklyn Gas Pipeline, the fight to keep vulnerable residents in their homes as the high court tosses out eviction moratorium, and the fight to reopen schools safely and have a plan to actually teach all the kids.

Oh and I puzzled over some vaccination data.

And last but not least - BQE repairs start tonight, will lane closures from Monday on along the cantilevered bits.

I'm a bit overwhelmed with all the kind notes in light of yesterday's news, and I will respond to each one of you, just may need a few days.

Recent events surrounding the Delta variant have thrown a spanner into our musical summer, but fear not, local spots are doing all they can to put up really great live shows safely. Tonight, don't miss a trio of great young musickers at Celebrate Brooklyn:

The Queens-born Korean-American singer/producer Yaeji is a pop star in the making (some would say: made), fluidly mixing various electronic and hip-hop styles into a unique poly-lingual perspective. She also chose the evening’s other performers:

is a pop star in the making (some would say: made), fluidly mixing various electronic and hip-hop styles into a unique poly-lingual perspective. She also chose the evening’s other performers: Oakland ex-pat, Brooklyn resident Nappy Nina, one of the borough’s best young rappers, full of attitudinal wit and a wealth of perspectives and the wonderfully blue, Chicago singer KeiyaA. (Prospect Park Bandshell at 9th Street, 7 pm, Free)

Crews will begin work Friday evening, but the real impact on traffic will be felt Monday, when DOT will reduce the number of lanes between Atlantic Avenue and the Brooklyn Bridge from three to two in both directions.

NYC Vaccination rate reports should account for the changes in population numbers following the 2020 Census, including the changed demographics of our boroughs.

The developer behind a controversial plan to redevelop the site of a longstanding supermarket in Crown Heights has sold the property.

Brooklyn Public Library's (BPL) Literary Prize has for the past seven years recognized and celebrated writing that captures Brooklyn’s spirit in poetry, fiction, and non-fiction and they just released the longlist of great new work from established writers to debut pieces. From Zadie Smith to Talib Kweli, how many have you read?

You’re no longer protected by the state eviction moratorium or the federal eviction moratorium. That means your eviction case can move forward in court, and your landlord may be able to file and move forward with a new eviction case against you, Allison Dikanovic writes.

With fewer than three weeks until students return to classrooms, educators are frustrated about how they should approach teaching students quarantined at home.

“We cannot pivot to give the kids the Mercedes experience of teaching and learning while they’re quarantining for which we have had no time to prepare,” Zuckerman told Clakbeat reporters. “So I think that’s the thing — that we have to change the expectation.”

The proposed L-shaped building would surround two sides of the historic Weir Greenhouse at 749 5th Avenue, offering views of the Cemetery and the Richard Upjohn Arches, according to the description. The structure, which would rise two stories at its tallest point, would house exhibition galleries, a classroom, and offices on the second floor, along with a multipurpose space within the greenhouse.

