Friday, Aug. 20: Tropical Storm Henri, Remote School, Five Boro Bike Tour, Real Estate and more

We head into the weekend with a lot of uncertainty. The city is under a Tropical Storm Watch, as Hurricane Henri heads full steam for Boston, potentially messing with the annual Five Boro Bike Tour this Sunday.

School reopening plans are as confusing as ever for anyone that needs to arrange care for their children when they are not in school, and some hope that there may be a permanent remote learning opportunity.

Megan McGibney• 8 min read

There are many kids for whom remote learning worked really well. Could it be a permanent option?

💉 COVID19 vaccination will be required for ALL students and staff participating in high-risk Public School Athletic League (PSAL) sports this year. That includes football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling.

💉 Children should be vaccinated in accordance with the ACIP routine immunization schedule to ensure protection against preventable illnesses such as measles and pertussis (whooping cough), NYC DOH reminds, as vaccinations of children in NYC drop 16% compared to pre-pandemic rates. You can find child care and school immunization requirements for attendance at the link.

📚Open NYC’s schools on time and chaos-free — or expect parents to be furious (NYP)

📚 The New York City Council has not held an oversight hearing on the Department of Education's summer programming or school reopening plans, though both have at times sparked controversy and criticism, including from the lawmakers chairing the relevant Council committees. (Gotham Gazette)

🚔 Mayor de Blasio once again promised on Friday to rein in rogue police precincts that continue to steal public sidewalks and streets in a way that endangers pedestrians, cyclists and drivers — a promise he has made before on a situation that he has failed to fully correct. (Streetsblog)

💔 Crown Heights mom of four on her way home from work was killed by stray bullets last night steps from home around 8:30 pm in front of 1523 St. Johns Place:

A mother of four was killed Thursday night when she was struck by possible stray bullets as she was arriving home from work, according to family and the NYPD.



PIX11's @ADiLorenzoTV has the full report. Read more at: https://t.co/S4IguBiXTT pic.twitter.com/ec7yYampxs — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 20, 2021

🌇 Grand Prospect Hall is slated for the wrecking ball (BP)

Billy Richling • 3 min read

A proposed development that would bring two large towers, a new park, and public beaches to the Williamsburg waterfront has officially begun to make its way through the city’s rezoning process.

Free shows and porch shows, block parties and dance parties, a punk professor and "We Live in Brooklyn Baby."

