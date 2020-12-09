Free Online Theater – pen/man/ship by Christina Anderson

Hello Brooklyn Friends,

Welcome to Molière in the Park, Prospect Park’s Free Theater!

We are Brooklyn’s proud theater company, dedicated to bringing yearly, free, inclusive theater productions to Prospect Park. Following the success of our virtual performances of Moliere’s The Misanthrope, Tartuffe, and The School for Wives we are continuing to push the limits of online theater with our first contemporary play, pen/man/ship by Christina Anderson!

American Theatre Magazine named Anderson one of fifteen up-and-coming artists “whose work will be transforming America’s stages for decades to come.” The show will be live-streamed at 2 pm and 7 pm on December 12th and is FREE as always.

1896. The Separate But Equal Doctrine has just been upheld in the Supreme Court of the United States as a Black American surveyor boards a ship to lead a mysterious expedition bound for Liberia.

In tow are his troubled son, a rebellious young woman, and a skeptical crew. On the open sea, an unexpected detour forces secrets out of hiding fundamentally changing the course of the journey and their lives. Christina Anderson creates a telling parable about violence, betrayal, faith, and freedom in this moving maritime epic.

The Cast

Perhaps you saw Crystal Lucas-Perry at The Public Theater in Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day or her Lucille Lortel Award-winning performance in Ain’t No Mo’. Or, did you see Kevin Mambo in the title role of Fela! on Broadway or in Netflix’s Luke Cage? How about Jared McNeill in Peter Brook’s Battlefield or The Suit at BAM? Or perhaps Postell Pringle in Othello: The Remix at the Westside Theater?

In any case, join us in admiring their fantastic work in our virtual presentation of pen/man/ship, featuring the groundbreaking new technology StreamWeaver and bringing live acting, real-time lighting and sound design, as well as live camera cuts, to your living room.

Closed captions will be available in French. To reserve your spot, click the link below to RSVP. A recording of the show will also be available until January 4th.

pen/man/ship is co-presented by French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside.

