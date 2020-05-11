Free Mask Giveaways in Coney Island Tuesday & Wednesday

This week Council Member Mark Treyger will host two free mask giveaways for residents in Southern Brooklyn. Council Member Treyger has partnered with the Sea Gate Police Department and Women on the Rise to distribute the free masks this week for residents in need.

WHO: Council Member Mark Treyger, Sea Gate Police Department, Women on the Rise

WHAT: Free Mask Distribution

WHEN: Tuesday, May 12, 2020; 11am – until supplies last

Wednesday, May 13, 2020; 12pm – until supplies last

WHERE: May 12: Sea Gate Police Department 3700 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

May 13: Women on the Rise 2423 Mermaid Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Please note: Any line formed to receive a mask must adhere to social distancing guidelines of six feet or more between individuals.