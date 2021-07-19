Free Full Day Summer Camp Application Deadline 7/20: Summer Rising

Enrollment ends Tuesday for this 100% free, full-day camp for school-aged kids across the city.

One of NYC's signature programs to bring back some semblance of normalcy for the city's children is the free, full-day (8am-6pm) summer camp that is available to any school-aged child in the city called Summer Rising.

"Summer Rising, unprecedented, the largest summer program in the history of New York City. 200,000 kids right now, right this moment, enjoying a safe, positive space, academic support, recreation, cultural activities," Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning, reminding parents that "If you need a place for your child this summer, there's a place for free in your neighborhood available, positive, safe."

The program has been operating since July 6th and will stop enrolling children as of the end of Tuesday, July 20, at midnight.

Sign up at nyc.gov/summerrising. It is 100% free for any school-aged child across the city.