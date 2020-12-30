Four Synagogues In Midwood Tagged With Hateful Graffiti Last Saturday

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred within the confines of the 70 Precinct last Saturday, December 26, 2020, between 00:20 am and 01:30 am hours, and are looking for a man who tagged four different synagogues located at 1694 Ocean Avenue, 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L and 1720 Avenue J.

The graffiti included derogatory phrases.

At 1720 Avenue J, the individual also illegally entered the synagogue, made graffiti inside, damaged two cabinets, and removed approximately $20.

Police are describing the perpetrator as a light-skinned man of medium build, with a black mustache and beard. He is seen on surveillance tapes wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.