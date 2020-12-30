Hate Crimes

Four Synagogues In Midwood Tagged With Hateful Graffiti Last Saturday

BKLYNER Staff|

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred within the confines of the 70 Precinct last Saturday, December 26, 2020, between 00:20 am and 01:30 am hours, and are looking for a man who tagged four different synagogues located at 1694 Ocean Avenue, 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L and 1720 Avenue J.

NYPD is looking for this man in connection with the crimes against the temples.

The graffiti included derogatory phrases.

At 1720 Avenue J, the individual also illegally entered the synagogue, made graffiti inside, damaged two cabinets, and removed approximately $20.

 

Police are describing the perpetrator as a light-skinned man of medium build, with a black mustache and beard. He is seen on surveillance tapes wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

