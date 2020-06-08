Four Men Shot, Three Killed In Weekend Shootings

BROOKLYN – Four men were shot and three were killed in three separate incidents that took place over the weekend.

EAST NY – First, on Friday, June 5 at around 8:22 p.m., two men were shot inside a building on Livonia Avenue near Granville Payne Avenue in East NY. Evan Hillman, a 28-year-old Cypress Hills resident, was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old man was found shot twice in the stomach and was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

CROWN HEIGHTS – Then, on Sunday, June 7, at around 1:26 a.m., 22-year-old Russell Forrest was found with gunshot wounds to the torso on Bergen Street near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he died. Forrest had lived just a four-minute walk away from the site of his murder.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – Lastly, on Sunday, June 7, at around 9:25 p.m., cops arrived in Downtown Brooklyn at Monument Walk near Park Avenue to find a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital where he died.

As of now, the name of the victim has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.