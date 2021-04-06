Four Dead In Tragic Van Dyke Houses Shooting

Yesterday evening, April 5, shortly before midnight cops were called to 362 Sutter Avenue, the Van Dyke Houses, where they found three women shot inside an apartment. A short while later another 911 call came in of a man with a seemingly self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby, NYPD informed.

Local TV stations report that a 9-year old placed the call. Allegedly her father shot her mom and two older sisters.

EMS pronounced all women dead at the scene – a 45-year-old, a 20-year-old and a teenager.

The 46-year old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head, believed to be self-inflicted, and two firearms, within the walkway area of 563 Mother Gaston Boulevard, near Sutter Ave.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and the identities of the deceased are pending proper family notification.