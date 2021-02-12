Flatlands Library Closes For One Year While Roof is Replaced

Starting today, the Brooklyn Public Library’s Flatlands branch will be closed for one year while the building’s roof is replaced.

A short notice published on the Brooklyn Public Library’s website says the branch, located at 2065 Flatbush Avenue and Avenue P, will close today “for a scheduled roof replacement and will reopen Winter 2022.”

The library system’s capital projects tracker says the project will cost $4.1 million, with funding provided by the City Council and “former mayor Michael R. Bloomberg,” but a spokesperson for Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) said that information was no longer accurate.

The spokesperson said that number included repair work on HVAC, fire safety, and building management systems that BPL will instead complete with existing resources. The capital project will now cost only $2 million and will be paid for solely with city capital funding.

The renovation, which is being managed by the city’s Department of Design and Construction, had been placed on hold during the pandemic, the spokesperson said, but the city’s budget office is now allowing work to begin.

“The current roof leaks, and has long outlived its lifecycle,” the spokesperson said.

BPL also said the new roof will not be a green roof akin to the one installed on a Windsor Terrace library in 2017.

This is the second long-term closure for the branch in recent years; in 2019, the building was closed for four months to accommodate the construction of a new conference room.

An email local Council Member Farah Louis sent this afternoon added that branch staff “will continue virtual programs, attend community board meetings, and conduct virtual outreach to schools and community organizations.” It also said materials on hold that are not picked up at the close of business today would be available for pick up at the Mill Basin branch at 2385 Ralph Avenue.

Louis’ email said the Library system would not station one of its mobile bookmobile trucks at the site, and directed residents instead to the Mill Basin, Clarendon, and Paerdegat branches.

The 6,000-square-foot Flatlands branch building was built in 1955 and was previously renovated in 1985 and 1987.