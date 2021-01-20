Flatbush Serial Robber Only Targets Men, and Other Crimes

MIDWOOD – Within the 70th precinct, which contains Midwood, Fiske Terrace, Ditmas Park, and Prospect Park South, there is someone who has been robbing folks in Midwood since late November. All of the attacks take place in elevators, all target men, and all involving the display of a knife.

The six burglaries happened on Nov 30, Dec 14, Dec 30, Jan 1, Jan 6, and Jan 12 within the 70th Precinct and cops are want to talk to this man, video above, in relation to all of them.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, around 9 pm, inside an elevator of an apartment building by Lawrence Avenue and Ocean Parkway, a 33-year old victim was riding in the elevator with an unknown man who displayed a knife and demanded his property. The individual forcibly removed approximately $40 from the victim and fled the location on foot to parts unknown. The victim was not reported injured.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, just after 1:35 am inside an elevator of an apartment building near Foster Avenue and Coney Island Avenue, a 38-year old victim was similarly relieved of about $40.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, around 9:30 pm inside the elevator of a building near Avenue H and East 10th Street, a 55-year old victim was similarly relieved of $5.

On Friday, January 1, 2021, at quarter to 9 pm inside the elevator of a building near Farragut Road and East 26th Street, a 22-year old victim was similarly relieved of his cell phone and wallet with a combined estimated value of approximately $1,700.

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, shortly after midnight inside the elevator of a building near Avenue H and East 10th Street, a 52-year old victim was similarly relieved of $350.

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at about a quarter of 7 pm, inside the elevator of a building near Avenue H and East 7th Street, a 16-year old boy was relieved of his wallet and cell phone with a combined estimated value of approximately $700.

DYKER HEIGHTS – On Saturday, January 2, 2021, right around 1pm at the intersection of 90th Street and 5th Avenue (68th Precinct), a 35-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man grabbed her pocketbook and threw her to the ground, trying to remove it.

The attacker, seen in the image above, then fled westbound on 90th Street towards 4th Avenue with the victim’s pocketbook, which contained approximately $80 dollars and credit cards. The victim sustained a severe laceration to the head and cuts to the left knee and remains at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn in stable condition.

CROWN HEIGHTS – On Jan 1o, just after 8 am, a man approached a 55-year-old woman on the 2 train at the Franklin Ave Station in Crown Heights, and hit her multiple times in the head and about the body. Then, he struck a 21-year-old man multiple times in the body, before fleeing.

The female victim sustained swelling and bruising to the head and body, but refused medical attention, cops say.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – On Jan 13, around 1:20 pm, inside the Borough Hall subway station, a man between the ages of 25 and 35 approached a 68-year-old man who was walking through the station.

The burglar demanded his victim’s property and then began to punch and kick him and forcibly removed his wallet, before fleeing.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene. The victim’s property had no reported intrinsic value, cops say, and they are looking for the man in video and photo above.

BARCLAYS CENTER – On Jan 14, at approximately 2:45 pm, an man approached a 72-year-old man while he was on the stairs inside the Atlantic Avenue train station.

The attacker grabbed his victim’s bag, which contained an iPhone and a Senior Metrocard and fled out of the subway station. Image of the suspect above.

MADISON: On Jan 18, in the early hour of about 2:30 am, a man was seen in a surveillance video and photos entering a multi-unit residential building from the parking garage in the vicinity of E 19th st and Ave R.

Once inside, the burglar removed cleaning products and other miscellaneous items, cops inform, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.