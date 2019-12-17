Man Exposed Genitals to School Girls in South Slope

SOUTH SLOPE — Cops are still looking for a man who exposed his genitals to several young girls as they were walking home from school.

On October 21 at around 2:50 p.m., a man was walking along Sixth Avenue and 15th Street. A group of young girls was walking in that area, heading home from school. The man allegedly exposed his genitals as they walked by. According to the cops, he did not touch or approach any of the girls.

Cops did not provide information on the students’ school or age.

The suspect is described by the NYPD as a Hispanic man last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, and a black jacket. A photo of the suspect can be seen above.