It’s the time of year for New Year’s resolutions. Here are five tips to help you achieve your health and wellness goals in 2020!

Start with small, realistic, achievable goals. Whether it’s losing weight or starting a workout routine, small goals are easier to stick to. For example, you don’t need to start off by working out 6 days a week. When it comes to exercise, start by finding one class or program that works for your schedule and build from there. Ask for help. At the YMCA, trainers and fitness staff are happy to give you a tour, show you how to use the equipment, and recommend exercises. When you have the right information, you’ll be better equipped to start your routine and achieve your goals. The Y also has several free programs, including a free weight loss program. Use the buddy system. Any workout is more enjoyable with friends. A friend can cheer you on and hold you accountable. Plus, studies show that working out with friends actually increases how much we exercise and makes us happier! Reduce your stress. When you work to reduce that stress, you’ll have more energy, more focus, and improve your mood. Yoga or meditation can help. The YMCA has a variety of classes for all levels. Change up your routine. Once you’ve established a routine, it’s important to mix it up. Researchers at the University of Florida found adding variety makes exercisers more likely to stick with their fitness regimen. So, try something new and fun, like a functional fitness or indoor cycle, to keep things interesting!

Make your goals a reality with the support of a community like the YMCA! For a limited time, stop by the Prospect Park YMCA or Park Slope Armory YMCA to sign-up for our free 7-Day Group Exercise pass. Bring a friend and try as many different classes as you can! Visit ymcanyc.org to learn more.