Brooklyn Firefighter Arrested for Driving while Intoxicated… Again

BAY RIDGE — An off-duty firefighter was arrested last night for drinking while driving. It turns out, he had been arrested for the same thing last year.

On Wednesday, December 18 at around 8 p.m., 35-year-old Carlos Vaquero, was driving his car on Ridge Boulevard near 86th Street. He was arrested after he did not use the turn signal.

According to the NYPD, the man was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired, refusal to take a breath test, equipment violation, and illegal signal.

In March of 2018, we briefly reported that Vaquero was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a Blood Alchohol Concentration of 0.08%.