CANARSIE – A private school caught on fire early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, September 27 just ten minutes before 6:00 a.m., a fire tore through the Yeled V’Yalda Early Childhood Center, located on Farragut Road near Ralph Avenue and East 77th Street. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

According to the FDNY, the cause of the fire is under investigation.