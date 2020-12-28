Final Weekend Of The Year Brings Three More Violent Deaths

DITMAS PARK – On Saturday, December 26, just after 7:30pm, police responded to a 911 call about a man shot inside 580 East 17th Street (70 Precinct). The victim, Daniel Romulus, 62, a resident at the apartment building, was shot in the chest and died from the injuries at NYC Health + Hospitals / Kings County.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

CONEY ISLAND – On Saturday, December 26, around 9:40 pm police responded to a car crash at West 20th Street and Surf Avenue (60 Precinct). A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a 2012 Infinity, Marvins Edouard, 25, of Williamsburg lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn onto West 20th Street and struck a building scaffolding, cops inform.9

Edouard died from the injuries at Lutheran Medical Center. The 23-year-old male passenger survived the crash with no injuries. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

RED HOOK – On Sunday, December 27, minutes after 4 pm police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of 416 Columbia Street (76th Precinct). They found resident James Bradley, 48, with a stab wound to his chest. Bradley died at the Methodist Hospital shortly after. A 47-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.