Featured Free Event: Gowanus Night Heron

On the evening of November 14, seventeen Brooklyn artists will descend upon the banks of the Gowanus Canal like the elusive black-crowned night heron.

The free event, dubbed Gowanus Night Heron, is a pop-up exhibition of work spanning photography; collage; drawing; spoken word; and light, video, and sound installation. Staged outdoors, in parked moving trucks on the lot of Rabbit Movers, this intimate and ephemeral gathering of local artists is a testament to the creativity and community spirit that sets Brooklyn apart. Gowanus Night Heron was founded by artists Bonnie Ralston, Miska Draskoczy, and Kasia Zurek-Doule.

Participating artists (subject to change): Flavia Bertorello, Bill Bowen, Nikola Bradonjic, Diego Briceno, Jessica Dalrymple, Valeria Divinorum, Miska Draskoczy, Ari Eschoo, Gary Francis, Rich Garr, K Haskell, Jovana Obradovic, Bonnie Ralston, Niklas Ramo, Tamara Staples, Arden Sudyam, Brad Vogel, and Kasia Zurek-Doule.

Event space has been graciously donated by Rabbit Movers, a licensed moving company supporting and supported by its own collective of artists living and working in New York City.

Food and drink will be sold on-site by neighboring bar Lavender Lake, located at 383 Carroll St.

Please note: Mask wearing and social-distancing protocols will be strictly enforced.

More details here.